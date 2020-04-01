Local spirits company steps up to make hand sanitizer for first responders

For weeks we've been reporting on the shortage of hand sanitizer. One local company that usually makes bourbon, whiskey, vodka, and rum, is now using its equipment to produce hand sanitizer.

Today, Soldier Valley Spirits in La Vista donated 58 gallons of hand sanitizer it made to first responders.

Omaha firefighters unloaded the truck at the downtown headquarters.

From the fire chief to the mayor, and congressman bacon, all were on scene to thank the company for its generosity.

Jeff Hadden with Soldier Valley Spirits said, "It was a no-brainer for us to step up and help the community. We take pride in the consumable spirits we make -- but when a pandemic hits, you want to help your neighbors."

The "six" on the label means 'we've got your back.'

The founder of the company also thanked a company in Mead, Nebraska, for donating the chemicals to make the hand sanitizer and Hiland Dairy for donating the gallon jugs.

Soldier Valley Spirits continue to produce hand sanitizer, but needs more spray bottles and jugs to keep the operation moving.

