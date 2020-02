Local schools gathered at Millard West on Saturday to compete in the Metro Swim Meet ahead of the State Championships in Lincoln.

Awards are handed out at the Metro Swim Meet at Millard West High School on Saturday, 2/15/20.

Omaha Marion dominated the girl's competition. They were led by JoJo Randby who won the 50 yard freestyle.

Creighton Prep won the boy's title.They were led by Rush Clark. He won the 200 yard freestyle.