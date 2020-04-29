Local salons explore new safety measures as they prepare to reopen

We are days away from salons and barbershops opening up for business again. They’ve been closed for six weeks.

Owners tell 6 news, getting a haircut will be different in a number of ways.

We’re inside Stephanie Moss Salon at Village Pointe where employees are prepping her two locations.

The owner wants everyone to feel as safe as possible, guests and staff, so this place won’t be open next week.

Instead, next week will be like a trial run. So staff can get used to cutting hair while both the stylist and customer are wearing masks.

Guests with appointments will also be pre-screened for their health and they won’t be allowed in the waiting area to limit the number of people in here.

Stephanie Moss, the Salon Owner said, “We ask that they wait in the car and we’ll text them when back when it’s time to come in, and we’ll have a team that will be sanitizing and disinfecting surfaces all day long – so it looks and feels amazing and makes people feel comfortable.”

The owner tells us they’ll probably do about a third of normal business to be on the safe side, allowing ample time to disinfect in-between appointments.

There’s also a touchless check-out system.

This owner is part of the governor’s advisory board for salons and barbershops – as a way to share best practices with others across the state.

