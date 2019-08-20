Local rap artists speak out amid reports of ban from Benson music venue

According to reports, The Waiting Room Lounge is banning rap artists from performing at the venue.

6 News spoke with an artist, who was set to perform at the Waiting Room the night of the shooting, that says the dispute that led to the violence didn't even start inside the venue.

"I saw a guy come up to this girl and he was like, 'Hey, they started shooting outside.' Next thing I know the lights came on. Everyone inside, we didn't hear anything, we were just having a good time,” said local rap and R&B artist, Syranda Poole.

Poole was warming up to perform the night 23-year-old Michael Rowell Jr. was shot and killed outside the waiting room lounge.

"It was one of the best shows and one of the worst shows that we had ever been to because we lost a life,” said Poole.

Her debut appearance at the venue was shut down, and Tuesday she found out all hopes of a return aren't going to happen.

"This is just like five steps forward and 10 steps back,” said Poole.

According to the Omaha World-Herald, The Waiting Room Lounge is prohibiting all local rap artists from performing after the deadly shooting on August 8.

6 News reached out to the co-owner, who spoke with the paper, for comment and confirmation on the report. He responded by saying, "we will not be making any statements at this time."

"There's already not that many places that we can go perform,” said local hip-hop/R&B artist, Ziara York.

York says finding a venue for her talents is becoming almost impossible.

"Half the time they'll say, you know, 'no hip-hop or rap allowed,' and it's a little bit disappointing to have that thrown in your face all the time," she said.

Poole tells 6 News, she thinks the decision is less about the sound and more about her skin.

"They meant black hip-hop artists," said Poole.

"What if this was a rock concert? What if this was a country concert?" 6 News reporter Mason Mauro asked in reference to the deadly shooting.

"What would happen? Would you ban them?" said Poole. "I don't think they would, honestly."

Aaryon “Bird” Williams, an artist from North Omaha, returned to the area to work with, what he calls Omaha’s “urban youth.”

He tells 6 News, the local hip-hop community is forced to try to make a name for itself all on its own. He is hosting the city’s first-ever “Urban Music Festival” at Rhythmz Lounge at 108th St. and Q St., Thursday night, to provide these artists a platform.