Local places of worship step up security in wake of Texas Shooting

"It's on everyone's mind and we have a number of people who communicate to us about their concern when they are attending a place of worship," Dan Clark, CEO of Clark International said.

Clark International provides a variety of security options and training. He said when people are somewhere they feel safe, they can have a 'this would never happen to me' mindset. He's encouraging people to change how we think about everyday safety.

"I think everybody needs to come to a point of situational awareness that is can happen here," Clark said.

His point isn't to cause panic, it's to make sure if something does happen, you can react quickly instead of wasting precious seconds.

"It's much better to have a strategy in place than to try and be like the ostrich and stick their head in the sand," Clark said.

This was the case when a gunman opened fire in a Texas Church. An armed member of the church's security team brought the gunman down. Clark said safety can include measures other than firearms.

"We also address verbal de-escalation, some empty hand control techniques and then we can also teach firearms and tactics as well," Clark said.

Clark has talked about taking security to the next level since 9/11. This is a reality he wants people to be ready for, to make sure as many people are ready and protected as possible.

