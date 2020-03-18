Local organizations team up to give free meals to students out of school due to COVID-19

Food Bank for the Heartland is partnering with Westside Nutritional Services, the Omaha-Council Bluffs Salvation Army, Saving Grace Perishable Food Rescue, local school districts and nonprofit organizations to launch the Mobile BackPack program, according to a release.

The Mobile BackPack program will deliver free meals to sites across Omaha and Council Bluffs for students who are out of school due to the COVID-19 threat.

Each meal bag will contain five breakfasts and five lunches including milk, according to the release.

The meals will begin Friday, March 20.

