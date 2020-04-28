Local meat vendors struggle for supply as COVID-19 hits processing plants

According to news reports President Donald Trump will sign an executive order today to keep meat processing plants in the country open.

A number of processing plants across the country are temporarily closing, slowing production or shutting down altogether because COVID-19 has infected workers in the plants.

That could put stress on the country's food supply chain.

RELATED: More coverage | MAPS | Metro cases

Ken Stoysich and his family have been selling meat in the Omaha area for more than 50 years at the House of Sausage.

Ken says he has to work harder to find product, since the virus hit processing plants across the country.

“It’s been a little difficult. It’s been a little sketchy at times. We’ve had a few times where we couldn’t get it from one supplier -- found it from another supplier,” Stoysich said.

Right now, business here is good. Ken believes consumers will be able to find all that they need if they don’t start hoarding meat.

“Please, go get what you need for the week, not for the month and not for the year. Please, and everybody will have plenty,” he said.

Ken says meat processors are a critical part of the food supply chain and he thinks the plants have to be up and running.

“The packing houses can't stay down that long. It’s just the workforce, in a couple of weeks they’ll know better of who’s healthy, who’s not and they’ll get everybody back to work and get everybody back in and going,” he said.

Officials in the meat processing industry say consumers could soon see shortages of meat, if the plants don’t remain open.

There have been deaths reported among processing plant workers due to COVID-19.