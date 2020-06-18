Local history museums team up to memorialize fight for equality in Omaha

This year is history in the making. Each coming month bringing to light new ways to challenge the world and our community. Local historians want to make sure the fight for racial equality will never be forgotten.

Eric L. Ewing is the Executive Director of the Great Plains Black History Museum.

“Wow...wow. It showed some of the best of humanity and some of the worst of humanity,” said Ewing.

Displays in history museums across Omaha will ensure Nebraska’s efforts to combat racial inequality are named.

That fight for inequality will now be highlighted in museums across Omaha.

“We need to remember, and we need to preserve it so 50 years from now or you know 10 years from now or 100 years from now we don’t repeat those same things,” said Ewing.

The Great Plans Black History Museum is teaming up with the Durham Museum to take the lead. Durham curator Emma Sundberg says the partnership is vital to show a true representation of the times.

“How to even approach topics like this? Because we know where we lack, and we need to make sure we get shared voices into the storytelling that we have,” said Sundberg.

Sundberg and Ewing are busy collecting pictures, interviews from suppers, opposers, and objects that have made an impact.

A mural by Julia Mason on the corner of 16th and Farnam is one of the items being considered.

“I look at this and I want it to be condolences to them I want to do something,” said Julia Mason.

This picture of 22-year-old James Scurlock, who was shot and killed during protests was a collaboration of dozens including family members of Scurlock.

“It was very cathartic for some of the people that volunteered,” said Mason.

As the community works to further equality, Ewing and Sundberg will be by their side, ready to record each and every history-making moment.

The museum curators tell 6 News they do not have a date set yet for when people will be able to view the display because they don’t want to make it feel like the movement has ended. Those interested in helping memorialize this point in history can you contact the Great Plains Black History Museum.

