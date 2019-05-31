Local grocer Wohlner's getting rid of plastic bags

Omaha's oldest grocery store said Friday that it is getting rid of plastic bags.

Wohlner's Neighborhood Grocery & Deli, in business for more than 100 years, said in a press release that beginning Saturday, the store will offer its patrons the choice of paper bags or reusable fabric bags, which will be available for $1 in the store.

Customers using reusable bags will be given 5% off regularly priced items at the checkout, the release states. The discount does not extend to tobacco, stamps, or customer-service items.

“Protecting the environment takes everyone doing their part. We’re excited to do ours,” Mike Schwartz, Wohlner’s third-generation owner, said in the release.

Wohlner's is located at 33rd and Dodge.