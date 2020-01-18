Local farmers, cautiously optimistic amidst two big trade deals

Local farmers are remaining cautiously optimistic as two long-awaited trade deals are set to bring back some much-needed business.

In an 89 to 10 vote the U.S. Senate passed the United States Mexico Canada Agreement (USMCA)Thursday.

“It’s been probably almost two years now and been talking about it all the time and encouraging senators and representatives to vote for it,” said Curt Mether, Chairman of the Iowa Corn Growers Association.

Mether says, for farmers like him, one of the biggest wins within the USMCA is that it supports agricultural biotechnology, making it more difficult for America's trading partners to halt trade on certain crops.

“They can approve trades sooner and quicker so that if we get some new seed corn,” said Mether. “They won't accept it sometimes for two or three years and this speeds that up."

In another move toward opening trade back up, President Trump has ended a two-year trade war with China.

“We sign phase one of the historic deal between the United States and China,” announced the President Wednesday.

China agreeing to buy $200 billion worth of American products and services, with $40 billion being designated for agricultural goods.

“This phase one is what's really going to help agriculture financially,” said Mether.

While farmers are excited about the new trade deals, they won’t be completely at ease until the second phase of the China agreement is signed.

“(I’m) very concerned,” said Mether. “Because you know there's still so many things that can go wrong'."

While the biggest boost to farmers comes in phase one, Mether says the second phase is what seals the deal; something he believes President Trump will continue to push for as the President makes a run for re-election.

“The administration is going to try and watch out for the Midwest because he needs the votes and that's pretty important to him,” said Mether.

The second phase of the China trade agreement isn't expected to be made until next year. In the meantime, local farmers are hoping they'll start seeing orders coming in from China within the next month or two.

As for the USMCA, it now awaits the President’s signature.

