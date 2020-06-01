Omaha family excited for the return of Little League

Monday was the first day that summer baseball and softball could return to practices in Nebraska.

The Melcher family practices hitting balls off of a tee outside their apartment in Elkhorn on Sunday, 5/31/20. (Rex Smith)

The Melcher's are one family extremely excited for a chance to get out of their home.

The family of four has been stuck in a two-bedroom apartment while waiting for their new house to be built since March.

The father, Justin Melcher, said they haven't had much space for practicing outside either.

“We’re really excited just for the opportunity to get back outside and play some ball, you know -- get out and have a little space to roam and especially get back to playing baseball and see some familiar faces and friends and stuff out there, too,” Melcher said.

His 10-year-old son Isaac is ready to get back with his team as well.

"We’ve been cooped up in this house and I’m just very excited to do something productive and get out of the house,” Isaac said.

Isaac and his younger sister Irelynn both compete at Keystone Little League.

The league's president, Trent Wulf, told WOWT about all the safety precautions they were putting into place in April.

Now, he's ready for the kids to get back to playing ball.

“It’s exciting to get going. I know a lot of the kids and families are excited to get going,” Wulf said.

According to Wulf, about 85 to 90 percent of the league's registered participants plan to play this summer while the remaining members asked for a refund or to have their money rolled over to next year.