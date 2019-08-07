Local event organizers upping security after Dayton, El Paso shootings

Local event organizers are upping their security efforts in light of the shootings in Dayton, Ohio and El Paso, Texas.

Linda Steele is the co-chair of the One Community Cultural Festival. She’s expecting thousands of people to show up at Stinson Park on Sunday for the inaugural event.

“This is a great location for the event. This location also requires a lot of security plans to make sure its safe for the public to attend.”

Steele is aware of the festival’s promotion of cultural diversity could make it a target, adding organizers are taking that into consideration while making security plans.

“We are providing a very diverse culture for the Omaha community, so those plans are into place to make sure that’s taken care of.”

The Omaha Police Department doesn’t want the recent shootings to keep people from public events.

“That fear, that intimidation, that trying to get people to change the way they live, we don’t want that.we want people to get out, we want them to feel safe,” said Lieutenant Jake Ritonya.

Lt. Ritonya said the department will learn more about how they can best defend against public shootings in the aftermath of the events in Dayton and El Paso.

“We look at these national events, whether it’s the Las Vegas shooting, or these most recent shootings, or a school shooting,” said Lt. Ritonya. “We’ll a lot of times look at those in an after-action and say what can we do to be prepared if that were to happen in our jurisdiction.”

Linda Steele agrees with the lieutenant; she’s not letting fear stand in the festival’s way.

To us community coming together, neighbors helping neighbors to us is more important than some of those bad apples out there trying to scare people away,” said Steele.

Omaha Police are reminding people to report any suspicious activity at public events to authorities so they can take the appropriate action.

