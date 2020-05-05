Local entomologist eases worries surrounding murder hornets

They call them murder hornets. They’ve been found in places like Washington State and Canada.

6 News went to a local insect expert to ask about the threat they pose to the metro. He says do not mistake these beasts for other hornets common in our area.

“They aren’t coming for humans,” said Jody Green, urban entomologist.

Jody Green loves bugs. She’s an urban entomologist at the Nebraska Extension Office.

Bug experts like her are trying to learn more about the murder hornet. She prefers you call it an Asian Giant Hornet.

“We shouldn’t be concerned, but we are always on the lookout. If you see something, take a picture and send it to me,” said Green.

Jody says its unlikely Asian Giant Hornets will ever find their way to Omaha but she wants to keep beekeepers aware.

Honey bees are Nebraska’s state insect, the prey which giant hornets are after.

Local beekeeper Mark Welsch has great hopes he won’t have to deal with one in his back yard, which is filled with honey bees and hives.

“As the bees are coming in, they’ll grab them and bite off their head and take them back to their hive,” said Welsch. “If they kill all the bees, there’s no honey.”

Again, don’t count on finding them here. But Jody expects to get some calls about sightings, confusing the giant hornet with another insect with some similarities.

“Our largest wasp is the Cicada-Killer Wasp. They prey on cicadas. And they come out the end of June and beginning of July,” said Green. “I imagine there will be a lot of calls confusing the two.”

No need to worry about the Cicada-Killer Wasp either. They’re more worried about cicadas.

