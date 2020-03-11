Local economy to feel the lack of tourism after NCAA restricts fans from attending

A major slam to the Omaha economy, today the coronavirus outbreak forcing the NCAA to close the door on the public wanting to watchMarch Madness in Omaha.

The city's chief tourism organization, Visit Omaha, estimates the loss of $5,000,000 without the event to draw in a crowd.

"Every out of town visitor spends about 140 dollars a night they are here...that's a really conservative estimate and that's all money that's coming in here and impacting our economy," Marketing VP at Visit Omaha Deborah Ward said.

For perspective, the last time Omaha hosted the NCAA in 2015, 81% of hotel rooms in Omaha were filled. That's not going to happen this year.

Off-camera, a hotel manager told Six News the cancellation means they won't come near hitting their yearly financial goal. Restaurants and bars are also going to feel the difference.

Over at the Capitol District, executive director Brian Wallingford said they've been planning for something like this for weeks.

"It's not anything that's going to break us but we're going to have to take a long hard look at what we're doing and see if our event is going to continue or if this is something we're going to reevaluate," Wallingford said.

Some of the events hosted by the Capital District are based around the sporting events and planned more than a year in advance. Some are nonrefundable if the district has to cancel them.

"Anytime you start a new business...especially a development as large as this having a hick-up that disrupts the tourism flow to the area is going to hurt the bottom line," Wallingford said.

Wallingford said the Capitol District will be able to tough it out, but worries for the smaller businesses if cancelations of large events continue.

"This is going to hurt this entire community, this entire area downtown. We are very dependent not just on Omaha, Nebraskans, and even western Iowans but we are heavily reliant on tourism in this area," Wallingford said.