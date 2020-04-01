Local doctor specifies differences between allergy symptoms and COVID-19

With warmer days comes more pollen and, lots more people find themselves sniffling, sneezing, and otherwise miserable. But "the virus" is raising more worries.

Here’s how to tell the difference between allergies and illness.

"We're officially in allergy season now."

From the end of February until the first frost of winter, there are a lot more allergies in the air.

Dr. Kirk Kinberg- Nebraska Allergy, Immunology and Asthma said, "Counts are high, we've seen pollen elevated, juniper trees, elm trees have been in high counts lately."

It happens every year but this year people are on heightened alert. Leading many to wonder, am I suffering from allergies, the coronavirus, or something else.

Dr. Kirk KInberg said, “We've had some calls... and there is overlap. Allergies can make you feel as if you've had a cold, sometimes it would be hard to tell."

There are some similarities between allergies and coronavirus. Both can impact your ability to smell and both can cause coughing. The key difference is coronavirus often comes with a fever, allergies do not.

Coronavirus will also come with shortness of breath, something allergy sufferers likely won't experience unless they also have asthma.

So if you think it may be allergies head to the pharmacy for your best defense. If the symptoms don't go away you may want to call your doctor.

Other steps you can take to reduce your exposure to allergens are to keep your windows closed when you're at home and shower at night to rinse off any pollen.

