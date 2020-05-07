Local disease specialists explore mutations of COVID-19

New coronavirus research is getting a closer look from the nation’s infectious disease experts even if it’s in the early stages.

COVID-19 is mutating, and while that isn’t a surprise, many are curious as to whether this means it could become more infectious.

Dr. Mark Rupp an Infectious Disease specialist with Nebraska Medicine said, “The question is valid. We just don’t have an answer for it right now.”

Nebraska Medicine’s dr. Mark Rupp deals with infectious diseases. He’s read some of the recent research about COVID-19 mutating.

“This is an important paper we need to look into more closely and evaluate carefully,” said Dr. Rupp.

He knows viruses mutate. It’s what they do. But he also knows that doesn’t necessarily make them more severe.

“This is not unexpected that we would see a mutational events. The real question: ‘Is there enough difference between this mutation and some other mutation that your immune system would not react to it in the same way if a vaccine was directed towards this spike protein,” said Rupp.

The recent findings are preliminary, as peers review the work and head back to the lab for tests.

Experts say only until those next steps will we know more definitively whether the mutations of this coronavirus would be more contagious.

In a rush to share the latest in research on COVID-19, many scientists have been releasing their work early, even though it has yet to undergo the rigorous review process.

