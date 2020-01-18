Local churches support Jewish community after temple vandalism

Tonight, dozens of people from all faiths came together to show support for members of the South Street Temple.

A vandal spray-painted anti-Semitic messages and symbols on the temple early Monday morning.

Erev Shabbat services went on as scheduled tonight, to send a message that hate will not be tolerated.

"These are our brothers and sisters, everybody is," said Dianne Smith, a member of First Presbyterian Church. "And it's really important to stand up when our neighbors hurt."

Community members sang songs of hope and peace from all religions, and greeted people as they entered the temple.

"We want our friends, our brothers and sisters to know when they come to worship tonight, they are welcome, they are safe, and they are loved," Smith said.

Police were also present tonight.

Lincoln Police said they have not made any arrests, but have received several Crime Stoppers tips.

"It would be nice to identify this individual, not for punishment, but for education," said David Weisser, a congregation member. "This is clearly a person who needs a strong, guiding hand."

The congregation said vandalism will not keep them from being Jewish and proud.

"We are excited to stand up to the kind of hate that is expressed through that kind of symbol," Weisser said.

South Street Temple said the outpouring of support from the community has been so overwhelming that their feelings are more those of gratitude than of fear.

"We must be vigilant against this and all forms of hatred in the community and in the world, but we wont be afraid," Weisser said.

If you have any information on the identity of the vandal, you're asked to contact Lincoln CrimeStoppers at (402) 475-3600.