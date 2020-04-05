Local churches get creative for Psalm Sunday, Easter

The coronavirus outbreak is having an impact on catholic holidays across the country.

Palm Sunday kicks off Holy week events leading to Easter. Generally, it attracts crowds of people to catholic churches and to St. Peter's Square in Vatican City where the Pope will hold the Palm Sunday service.

This year because of the coronavirus outbreak things are being held differently.

The Pope's service is broadcasted online and local churches are hosting parking lot services.

King of King's church is encouraging churchgoers to park in their parking lot have their windows closed and attend service at a safe distance.

"We're a people that are actually designed to be in a community. We're designed to be gathered together. And so if there's a safe way, that follows the government guidelines because we want to honor authorities and also keep everyone safe and healthy, as our responsibility is, that we would be able to gather,” said Greg Griffith, Lead Pastor.

The same style of service will be held next week for Easter Sunday. The service will also be broadcast online and on the radio.

