Local butchers try to keep up with customers amid meat-shortage panic

As grocery stores start rationing meat sales, people are turning to alternative sources including, local butchers, but they’re having a hard time keeping up.

Pelican’s Meat Processing in Johnson, Nebraska is getting an up-close look at people’s mounting fear.

“I think people are panicking that there’s going to be a shortage,” said Sandie Lavigne, who’s part of the family-run business. “There isn’t a shortage; people just need to be wise about and get what they need for a week or so.”

But everyone is taking that advice. Customers have been calling in asking to buy up to a hundred pounds of beef.

“We have people calling in from Lincoln and Omaha, they can’t believe that we still sell that much,” said Scott Pelican. “But then this just week it got to be that we can’t do that anymore.”

Pelican’s Meat is now limiting customers to buying 30 pounds of beef at a time. The idea is to leave enough for everyone, including their regular customers

“Well, whatever it takes,” said Max Hasselbring, a regular customer at Pelican’s Meat. “You have to do it, we understand they’ve been very busy.”

Despite concerns about the meat-packing plants, regular customers are limiting their purchases,

“Got some for today, tonight,” said Hasslebring. “We’re going to grill out.”

As for those meatpacking plants, small butchers rely on them too

“We buy boxed beef, which comes from IBP, Farmland, some of these big plants,” said Lavigne. “So if they don’t reopen eventually we won’t have the product either.”

And with the cost of that boxed beef going up, the price is also going up for Pelican’s Meat customers.

“Just this past week it went up to $1.20,” said Lavigne. “It was $4.79 last week and yesterday we had to make $6.29.”

Where this is all going, nobody really knows.

"You know a couple of weeks from now it could look way different,” said the owner of Pelican’s Meat, Frank Pelican. “They could have the plants running and things will really level out and everybody will be happier.”