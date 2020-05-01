Local businesses experience new normal in Nebraska, Iowa as they reopen

It’s up to each individual restaurant owner to decide whether or not they will open their dining rooms.

Matt Johnson has owned Barleys Bar and Grill in downtown Council Bluffs for almost 20 years, he thinks it’s time to reopen his dining room.

“I think some will, some won't. I’ll be kind of interested to see who comes out and who doesn’t,” said Johnson when asked whether he thinks people will come in. “I think after this weekend, when Omaha opens up on Monday, I think we’ll kind of see people get back to normal.”

Johnson said he is following all the guidelines: reduced the number of tables and spaced the ones that are still in the room six feet away from each other. He’s using paper menus, and using individual servings of condiments.

He said he plans to continue take-out and curbside service.

Jessica Dunker, president and CEO of the Iowa Restaurant Association, said the takeout options could be a part of the new normal.

“The growth in takeout, carry out a delivery that’s going to continue well beyond this we had already seen trends moving that direction,” Dunker said.

While Iowa opens its restaurants, a major retail mall is also reopening in Gretna.

Nebraska Crossing opened to the public today — but not the media. 6 News was told not to record, and then told to leave the property. Our news crew was followed by security to make sure they did leave.

Before getting kicked out of the mall, the 6 News crew did see some shoppers going in. They were met by security and offered masks to wear

There were not a lot of cars in the parking lot when our news crew was there.

In Omaha's Old Market, the Emporium didn’t have to reopen; they never closed. You can find everything here from video games to vintage posters.

Jeremy Pruitt, owner of the Emporium, said government requirements did not demand that he close. But he paid the price for staying open.

“It cost me probably a very easily more than $50,000 in lost revenue since we’ve been under the whole pandemic regulations,” Pruitt said.

He thinks some of the restrictions in Nebraska and in Iowa might have come too early. He’s hoping more businesses opening up on both sides of the Missouri River will mean more business in his store.