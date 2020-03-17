Local business shows how to use the right cleaning products

The threat of the coronavirus has turned many of us into cleaning addicts -- wash your hands, sanitize everything and then do it again. But finding the right cleaning materials is becoming hard to do.

Jim O’Connor sells janitorial supplies. Jim tells us they sell hospital grade disinfectant and for 25 years they have been teaching people how to use their products.

Jim says it's important to leave the disinfectant set to make sure it kills all that it claims on the bottle and then wipe it down.

But Jim says it's different when you’re using a disinfectant on surfaces where you eat or prepare food.

“But you can disinfect that area but you have to come back with a clear water rinse and wipe it back, so you’re not contaminating food,” he said.

Jim says a microfiber towel or mop works good on cleanups. He says they grab better and do a better job of cleaning dirt off of surfaces.

