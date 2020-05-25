Local briefs: YMCA of Greater Omaha to reopen June 1

Here are updates from around the area for Monday, May 25, 2020:

The YMCA of Greater Omaha announced Monday it will reopen its seven Nebraska facilities June 1.

Operations will be limited to weights, cardio and walking tracks.

Aquatics, swimming pools, group exercise classes, child watch services and other member amenities will not be available but "will be reintroduced in the near future," according to the YMCA in a statement released Monday.

Facilities will operate at or below 50 percent occupancy at all times on a first-come-first-serve basis.

Members must scan in and out, only members age 15 years or older will be allowed access.

Six feet distance markers will be in place while some equipment and stations will be marked unavailable for use.

The gym, locker rooms, steam and sauna rooms, coffee stations and towel service will not be available.

Water fountains will be bottle-fill only. For more information, go to metroymaca.org.

