Local bars, gyms adjust to new coronavirus gathering restrictions

With restrictions on how many people can be in a room at a time, area businesses are trying to figure out how to stay open.

The usually packed parking lot at The Good Life Bar and Grill in Elkhorn now sits empty. The dining areas are also empty. The business has been reduced to take out orders only.

“It’s hitting the restaurant industry hard, to be honest, my biggest concern is I have 250 employees just talking to them every day, trying to be positive we're going to get through this. I'm trying to make it so they have a place to come back to in six weeks,” said Chad McMahon the Good Life owner.

With the new limits, McMahon says he can only keep about 60 employees.

"We’re talking about a 95 percent hit…my whole thing about the carry out is to keep some of these people employed. If I can break even I'll be thrilled," said McMahon.

We are here at five in the morning wiping things down. And sanitizing and just taking extra measures.

While The Good Life is trying to stay open, so is Motivera 360 just down the street.

Co-owner KK Houser says they are taking extra precautions.

“We are just cleaning around the clock and then we have our athletes here limiting classes and numbers as well so we are taking extra measures to make sure that we are wiping down,” said Houser.

Sarah Swanson is a junior volleyball player at Texas Christian University.

“I make sure that I wipe the machines down, I wipe them down after I use them so it doesn't spread and I'm aware what I’m doing and what I’m touching,” said Swanson.

Hand sanitizer and cleaning solutions are everywhere. Those using the equipment are monitored to make sure they clean after use to keep everyone safe.

Chad McMahon says those picking up food at the good life are told to keep a six-foot distance. He also says tipping was extremely good after just the first night of operation.

