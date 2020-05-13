Local Persian restaurant fights through pandemic, loss of lease to reopen

A long-standing Omaha restaurant is reopening but not after being closed because of the pandemic.

The Old Market was home to Ahmad’s Persian Cuisine for more than 25 years.

Ahmad Nazar lost his lease and closed in January leaving him to search for a new beginning just as the pandemic fell on us.

“Nothing is going to bring me down,” said Nazar.

It’s a fresh start.

This will soon be Ahmad’s new sign welcoming customers at 46th and Dodge. It opens Friday.

Ahmadis rehiring employees from his Old Market location.

Like other restaurants, they’ll have to follow pandemic guidelines and limit capacity to 50 percent while spacing parties six feet apart.

Getting this far wasn’t easy.

“It was very difficult to have workers work here,” said Nazar. “Sometimes they called to cancel on me.”

Counters from the former restaurant here had to be knocked down, along with other aesthetic changes.

During the transition, companies Ahmad relied on were trying to limit close contacts, so he had to do much of the work himself.

“Contractors and the companies told workers, ‘you’re not going anywhere,’ because they didn’t want to take the risk and lose their employees,” said Nazar.

From new table cloths from his native country Iran to the fresh paintings, Ahmad was determined to keep the Persian Culture alive for customers in Omaha.

“When I put something good in front of people and they love it, it gives me energy, they give me energy and I want that,” said Nazar.

