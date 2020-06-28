Little free library project brings Omaha neighbors together

An Omaha family's project brought their neighborhood together over the past few weeks near Raven Oaks Drive and Willit Street.

On Sunday their hard work was unveiled.

This little free library built into a tree is the result of weeks of hard work.

The Heuertz family had a smaller one originally built onto a pole nearby the tree -- but it needed an upgrade.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic -- their neighbors had some more free time and decided to help out.

11-year-old Claire Heuertz is the brains behind the operation -- she wanted to create a place where people of all ages could come, grab a book and find their escape.

It transformed into a project that brought people together.

“They really like to look in there and see. Those stones were made by our neighbors and the little door was made by one of my aunts. And they all just came together to make it one big community thing,” Claire said.

The neighbors next door and across the street played a big role in the library coming together.

They've all become closer throughout the process -- coming together in new ways despite the pandemic altering day-to-day life so much.

“Time had passed and we had all been sort of locked in the house for a while and - we were bored to tears,” said Adam Heuertz and Blaine McKaillib.

“Bored to tears and decided, (Blaine) got his chainsaw out one day and carved out the cavity in there. And the rest we just started going at it,” Adam Heuertz said.

“We just sort of built it as we went along,” McKaillib said.

If you want to support this little free library or others - Claire recommends picking up books to read and dropping off new ones for others.