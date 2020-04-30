Little League World Series canceled

(Gray News) - For the first time in its history, the Little League World Series is being canceled, organizers said Thursday.

“This is a heartbreaking decision for everyone at Little League International, but more so for those millions of Little Leaguers who have dreamt of one day playing in one of our seven World Series events,” said Little League President and CEO Stephen D. Keener. But "it will not be possible to proceed with our tournaments as we’ve hosted them for nearly 75 years.”

The decision was made after consulting with government and health officials around the world. Some 6,500 community-based Little League programs in 84 countries are involved in the global competition.

This summer would have been the 74th playing of the tournament.

“Delivering this news comes with a very heavy heart," said Hugh Tanner, Chairman of the Little League International Board of Directors." We have never had to cancel our World Series tournaments, but, right now, as our world comes together, we must do everything we can to help stem the spread of this deadly virus.”

The decision was made after consulting with government, sports and health officials around the world. Some 6,500 community-based Little League programs in 84 countries are involved in the global competition.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.