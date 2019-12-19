Lincoln woman running 50 marathons for 50 Haitian students

Sue Sheridan is a UNL professor with a passion for both her students here and the ones she raises money for thousands of miles away.

She’s combined her love of running into a way to make sure those students have a chance at a better future.

Sheridan’s non-profit Elevating Haitian Education helps put Haitian children through school and now she’s running 50 marathons for the 50 children she sponsors.

Sheridan has always loved running but a visit to Haiti gave her an idea for a new way to give back doing something she loves.

“What really struck me was their spirit and the way that they embrace opportunity and really achieve beyond the odds,” said Sheridan.

Her non-profit raises money to help kids pay for supplies, tuition and other expenses.

Sheridan often thinks of them while she is running.

“I’ll see them walking up the mountain, literally, for an hour or two just to get to school,” said Sheridan. “I’m thinking of them as I’m putting in the miles. If they can do it, if they can really persevere and sustain the hardships of everyday living there I can certainly run.”

She’s about halfway through her 50 state tour, completing race 31 in November.

Her next trip to Haiti will be in March, something she looks forward to every year.

“I go to schools, I see the kids, I meet the families,” said Sheridan. “It’s very grounded and hands on and I wouldn’t have it any other way.”

Sheridan doesn’t know when she’ll hit race 50 but when she does she thinks she knows where it will be.

“I’m kind of looking at Hawaii being my 50th or wine country in California,” said Sheridan. “Either way when we get there we’ll celebrate.”

Sheridan says she has been incredibly moved by the support and donations from friends, family and even strangers, even when she isn’t running marathons in her student’s honor.

