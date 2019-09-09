Lincoln woman concerned her Little Free Library is being taken advantage of

There are nearly 100 Little Free Libraries across Lincoln that provide free books for people to borrow, but one Lincoln woman said it's getting tougher to keep books on the shelves.

Courtesy of 10/11 NOW

"I need more chapter books," Peggy Kirby said as she organized the shelves of her mini library. She's tended to it for six years, keeping it stocked with books for every age.

"What's most enjoyable is seeing them coming to the library," Kirby said. "I'll peek through the window and they're having fun and looking through books. That's the greatest fun of it."

Little Free Libraries are meant to be stocked by their steward, like Kirby, or donors from the community. Then readers can borrow a book and return it once they're done reading.

But Peggy said she's having trouble with people doing more than just borrowing her books.

"I can restock it and within a couple of hours, the entire children's section is gone," Kirby said.

She said this has happened dozens of times over the last few years and thinks people are taking them to sell online.

It got so bad this past summer, she almost gave it all up.

"It's heartbreaking," Kirby said. "Then on some token, you think I really hope its in the hands of a child who really needs to read...then when I see them on Facebook being resold it sort of defeats the way I feel."

Bob Dipaolo, a Lincoln man who runs a Little Free Libraries Facebook page, said this isn't the first time Lincoln's Little Free Libraries have been targeted. He said as far as he knows, nobody's gotten hit worse than Kirby.

Kirby said the thefts have left her out hundreds of dollars and are asking for donations. She specifically needs chapter books for older elementary school students.

The best way to donate would be to reach out to her on her library's Facebook page.

