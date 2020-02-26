Lincoln to pay landlord for officers' damage to door

The Lincoln City Council has decided to pay a landlord more than $950 to repair an apartment door police busted through in error.

The Lincoln Journal Star reported that the officers waited 30 seconds last year before breaking into the apartment. The person inside hadn't heard them, and the apartment number in the warrant was wrong.

City officials say state law doesn't require the city to pay in such circumstances. Councilwoman Jane Raybould said at the council meeting Monday that it was up to the council to rectify the mistake nonetheless.

The council approved the landlord's claim on a 5-2 vote.