Lincoln street race turns into crash following pursuit

A Lincoln man was arrested following a high-speed pursuit with the Nebraska State Patrol Saturday night which ended in a crash, according to the NSP.

Fuad Al Dhary, 19, was booked into the Lancaster County Jail for felony flight to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, failure to stop and render aid after a personal injury crash, engaging in a speed contest, driving under suspension and various traffic violations.

The NSP reported a trooper observing a street race near 63rd and O Streets at about 11:15 p.m. Saturday.

The trooper clocked three racing vehicles at 90 mph in a 40 mph zone. As the trooper attempted a traffic stop on a car with no plates, the driver -- later identified as Dhary -- sped off, they said.

Dhary fled northbound on 84th Street before turning eastbound on Highway 6 then drove westbound in the eastbound lanes of I-80, the report stated.

Dhary attempted to cross the median but lost control and crashed on Highway 6 near the I-80 bridge at the Waverly interchange.

Troopers found three juveniles with injuries at the scene of the crash while Dhary had fled on foot, authorities reported.

Dhary returned 10 minutes later and was arrested. All four were taken to Bryan Health West Campus for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

“Throughout the pursuit, (Dhary) drove in a reckless manner, ran red lights, and reached speeds of 130 miles per hour. The entire pursuit lasted approximately eight minutes,” the NSP stated.

