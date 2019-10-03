Lincoln shines green, finishes 27,000 LED lights project

Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird said the conversion of nearly 27,000 street lights citywide to LED technology is a “milestone in our City’s efforts to be more energy efficient.” The Mayor this evening flipped on a ceremonial light switch to celebrate the completion of the project.

The project started in October 2018 and cost about $12.2 million.

She was joined by representatives of the Lincoln Electric System and Schneider Electric, the City’s partner in the project.

“Replacing our aging street lights with LED fixtures is expected to reduce our utility budget by 38 percent, and that is great news for taxpayers,” Mayor Gaylor Baird said.

“But the benefits go beyond those savings. We will also see reduced maintenance costs due to the longevity of LED lighting. The lights improve safety by offering better visibility for drivers. And this project is a big step in our ongoing efforts to make Lincoln more sustainable.”

According to Schneider Electric, the LED conversion project removes 3 million pounds of carbon from the atmosphere every year -- equivalent to planting 180,000 trees. or removing 1,200 cars from the road.

Mayor Gaylor Baird, who recently launched an effort to develop a Climate Action Plan for Lincoln, also issued a proclamation for National Energy Efficiency Day. More information is available at energyefficiencyday.org.

More information on the City’s environmental initiatives is available at green.lincoln.ne.gov.

More information on Schneider Electric is available at schneider-electric.com.

