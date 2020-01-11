Lincoln senator wants to bring more affordable housing to Nebraska

For Some Nebraskans, the cost of homes are too expensive. One lawmaker says it's because new homes are often family homes.

Now he wants to re-emphasize what he calls "missing middle housing". Senator Sansen said this issue dates back to the post World War II era, when people were trying to buy single family homes in Nebraska.

Senator Hansen said he wants to fix zoning restrictions as several cities prioritize building single family homes and high rise apartment complexes rather than middle housing.

He said more middle houses, which include duplexes, will promote better ways to use extra land in cities. It also will allow more people to live in bigger cities.

"We did an interim study looking at affordable housing and urban affairs and had studies done in Omaha, Grand Island and Ord and we heard that we just needed more units of kind of all price ranges of all types across the board," said Senator Matt Hansen of Lincoln.

Hansen also said it can be quite tricky to get a bill passed with a short session. But he does plan to keep pushing it forward to other senators.