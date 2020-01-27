Lincoln school district taking another step toward fire recovery

The Lincoln school district is about to take a major step in the recovery from a fire that destroyed the district office more than eight years ago.

The school board is expected to vote next month on a nearly $1.15 million project agreement to build a backup data center. The Lincoln Journal Star reports it'll be constructed in the basement of the building built to replace the burned office.

The district built an off-site data center about a year after the fire. The backup has been maintained in leased space.

Plans are to finish the new center before school resumes in August.