Lincoln residents express concerns about electric scooter pilot program

In 2020, downtown Lincoln could be lined with electric scooters.

It’s a growing trend in cities across the country and Monday for the first time people had the chance to tell the Lincoln City Council what they thought of a potential pilot program before they vote on the measure next week.

Only a handful of people came to testify about the matter but many of them shared the same concerns and views about bringing scooters to the Capital City.

The proposed pilot program would bring up to three electric scooter companies to downtown Lincoln.

“It became clear to us that we were definitely going to be experiencing this,” said David Cary the Director of the Planning Department. “It wasn’t a matter of if, it was a matter of when these companies would be arriving in Lincoln.”

One of those companies is Spin, owned by Ford and one of the scooter businesses that are part of the pilot program in Omaha.

“We work with city and community stakeholders in ensuring that communities are able to receive the maximum benefits that scooter-share programs have to offer,” said Frank Speek with Spin.

Many of those who testified Monday shared the same concerns.

“Pushing them off the sidewalk into the street, that doesn’t seem a lot safer to me,” said Shelley Shaling Zart who works at Lincoln Electric Services downtown office. “The bicycles are on the street now and I can tell you today I met four bicycles on the sidewalk.”

The scooters would also be defined as a motor vehicle under an ordinance change, meaning the enforcement of rules would fall to the Lincoln Police Department.

“If we’re gonna use LPD resources, where’s it gonna come from,” asked Andy Gueck of Lincoln. “I know we’ve stretched LPD pretty hard, so now were gonna put them in charge of policing scooters?”

Those in charge of drafting the program have added perimeters to try to address these concerns, like requiring riders prove they are 16 or older with a license and keeping them off sidewalks in certain areas.

“No matter where they are in the city they can operate where bicycles are allowed,” said Abby Littrell the Assistant City Attorney. “That means in the downtown area they would not be allowed on the sidewalks but would be allowed in bike lanes.”

One of the largest concerns is the risk of injury, following serious injuries reported in Omaha by people using electric scooters.

A study done by the city of Austin after they implemented a scooter pilot program shows that the most common injuries happened to the head.

.

“In Austin on average they had two injuries occur per day,” said Peggy Reisher the executive director of the Brain Injury Alliance of Nebraska.

“Forty-eight percent sustained a head injury and only one of them had a helmet.”

Under Lincoln’s program it would be up to the Department of Transportation and Utilities to collect any crash and injury data.

The pilot program would run through January 2021 and if passed the city council would have the option to stop the program at any time.

They are expected to vote on the matter at the next city council meeting on September 23rd.

