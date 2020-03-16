Lincoln police seek homicide suspect for Sunday shooting

Lincoln authorities are continuing their investigation into a fatal downtown shooting Sunday and have released the name of the 32-year-old man who died.

The Lincoln Police Department announced this morning Timothy Montgomery, Jr. was found unresponsive in the street near 13th and O Streets at 1:31 a.m. He was taken to a local hospital and died at 2:22 a.m.

In a statement, police said multiple officers were in the area at the time conducting an unrelated investigation and could hear gunshots.

Officers attempted to manage the crowd of people and identify witnesses while preserving evidence.

Video surveillance was collected from businesses near the scene and from witnesses’ cellphone recordings.

Montgomery’s autopsy concluded the cause of death was gunshot wounds to the chest.

A disturbance preceded the shooting, the department stated.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the department at (402) 441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.