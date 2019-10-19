Lincoln Police make arrest made in fatal hit-and-run crash

Lincoln Police officers along with Lincoln Fire and Rescue personnel were dispatched to a fatality hit and run accident on S 10th Street between Park Avenue and South Street on Friday at approximately 8:29 p.m. The investigation revealed that a female pedestrian, identified as 41-year-old Tina M. Mortensen, had been crossing S 10th Street on foot from west to east when she was struck by a northbound vehicle. Mortensen was declared deceased at the scene. The involved vehicle continued driving northbound and fled from the scene of the accident. Lincoln Police officers continued investigating this incident during the overnight hours and identified the vehicle involved as a maroon Pontiac Grand Prix.

Officers were dispatched to contact a female who reported that she was the driver involved in this fatality hit and run accident on Saturday at approximately 2:57 a.m. The female, identified as 21-year-old Casey J. Maxfield, provided a statement to investigators and identified the location of the involved vehicle. The involved vehicle was found to be a 2004 maroon Pontiac Grand Prix with damage consistent with this accident. This vehicle has been located and secured as evidence. Maxfield was cited and lodged at the Lancaster County Jail for the felony charges of leaving the scene of a serious injury accident and tampering with physical evidence. Maxfield was also cited for misdemeanor charges of motor vehicle homicide and driving during suspension.

This accident remains under investigation and more details will be made available at a later date.

Anyone with information is encourage to call the Lincoln Police Department at 402-441-6000 or CrimeStoppers at 402-475-3600