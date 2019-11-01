Lincoln motorist cited and arrested after colliding with garage

A Lincoln motorist was cited for a Halloween crash that ended with his car parked in the side of someone's garage.

Police were called to 44th and Witherbee around 6:30 p.m. Thursday. Investigators said they believe Carter Cole, 19, was speeding when he lost control and collided with the wall.

Cole was cited for minor in possession of alcohol; reckless driving; no proof of vehicle ownership and he was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

No one was hurt.

Damage to the garage is estimated at $10,000.