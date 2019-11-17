Lincoln motorcyclist killed in Sunday afternoon crash

A motorcyclist was killed in a Lancaster County traffic accident Sunday afternoon.

The Sheriff's Department responded to the crash on Highway 34 and NW 48th Street around 3:45 p.m.

According to the Nebraska State Patrol, a car was westbound on the highway, nearly at a stop at the 48th Street intersection when a motorcycle crashed into the rear of the car.

Authorities said CPR was performed on the motorcyclist but he died at the scene.

The investigation of the accident circumstances continues.