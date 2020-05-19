Lincoln middle school student killed in crash in Utah

An eighth-grader from Lincoln was killed in a car crash in Utah over the weekend, Lincoln Public Schools said Tuesday.

According to LPS, Zahraa Ismael, an 8th grader at Culler Middle School, died in the crash in Utah on Sunday.

The Salt Lake City Tribune is reporting the crash took place near Paragonah in southern Utah. A 74-year-old was also killed in the crash, according to the Tribune.

Neither was wearing a seatbelt when the crash took place, the Salt Lake City Tribune reported.

LPS sent the following to parents of Culler students:

"We have some sad news to share with you. This morning we received information that one of our eighth grade students, Zahraa Ismael, was killed in a car crash in Utah on Sunday. Our hearts go out to her family and friends during this difficult time.

The Culler counseling and crisis team will be available to meet virtually with students via Zoom.

If students are not able to meet during the scheduled Zoom sessions, they can reach out to their counselors through email. If you do not have access to email or Zoom, you can call Culler Middle School at (402) 436-1210 and someone will return your call.

Children often experience a variety of responses after the death of a classmate. For some children, death is a new experience. Like all new experiences, the unknown can be confusing and frightening. This is an uncertain time for children and they may have questions. Children will seek answers and comfort from their caregivers and other adults with whom they have a relationship. It is also possible that a death of a classmate can trigger a child’s grief about a previous loss or disruption in their life. Children may or may not have learned ways to cope with a loss and may need additional support to talk about their feelings.

We encourage you to listen to your child express their thoughts and feelings and to provide extra support to them. Below are three resources that may help you talk with your child about grief and death.

https://childrengrieve.org/resources/10-ways-to-help-a-grieving-child

https://home.lps.org/socialworkers/files/2017/04/Helping-Children-with-Trauma-and-Grief-2.pd

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1zmZZzU64ppUnwFqZ-0O_GyLlMtT7gp48/view?usp=sharing

Please know our staff are here to assist you and your child. Contact us if you need more support.

Michaela Hahn

Principal

Culler Middle School

mhahn@lps.org

(402) 436-1210"

