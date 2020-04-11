Lincoln mayor awards money to 12 nonprofits from Lincoln COVID-19 fund

Lincoln Mayor Gaylor Baird announced that $189,000 from the Lincoln COVID-19 response fund was awarded to 12 nonprofits.

“I’m grateful for all the people in Lincoln who are responding to this crisis with love and service to our community,” said Mayor Gaylor Baird. “We need to keep this momentum going as we move through both the acute and long-term phases of this crisis.”

The second round of grant recipients are:

• Catholic Social Services of Southern Nebraska

• Center for People in Need

• Clinic with a Heart

• Clyde Malone Community Center

• Disrupting Traffic

• El Centro de las Americas

• The HUB Central Access Point for Young Adults

• Lincoln Literacy

• MilkWorks

• Mystic Rhoads Productions Inc.

• Northeast Family Center

• Tabitha, Inc.

“The generosity of Lincolnites is an expression of heartfelt commitment to the well-being of our city,” said Barbara Bartle, LCF President. “This fund will give our nonprofits the resources to provide relief to those who need it most. I’m confident we will emerge from this crisis as an even stronger community.”

