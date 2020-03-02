Lincoln man takes plea deal in slaying near UNL campus

A man accused of shooting to death a Lincoln resident near the University of Nebraska-Lincoln East Campus has taken a plea deal.

Court records say Michael Dewey pleaded no contest Friday to manslaughter and a weapons crime.

Prosecutors had lowered the homicide charge from second-degree murder and dropped two other charges in return.

Sentencing is set for March 30.

Police say Dewey killed Desmond Fowler on May 16.

Court documents say Dewey and another man were in the area in a failed attempt to buy drugs.

Fowler began yelling at the other man and ran after them as they drove off.