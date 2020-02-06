Lincoln man sentenced for shooting death of backseat passenger

A Lincoln man has been imprisoned for shooting to death a man in the backseat of his car.

Jesse Wilson was sentenced Wednesday to 58 to 70 years in prison.

Wilson had reported that Stacy Talbot was in the backseat of Wilson's car with two other people when Talbot began hitting him on Oct. 18, 2018. Wilson then turned and shot the 42-year-old Talbot in the chest.

Wilson has said the shooting was self-defense, but prosecutors say there was no evidence Wilson had been injured before turning around to shoot Talbot.