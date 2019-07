A Lincoln man reported his handgun was stolen from his car Tuesday afternoon.

It happened near 20th and Superior Streets.

Police said at 2:30 p.m. a 31-year-old man said he found his Taurus 9 mm gun missing from his glove compartment. He said he left his car unlocked the night before while parked on the street in front of his apartment.

The man reported that the gun was loaded.