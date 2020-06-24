Lincoln man loses $1,000 in online apartment lease scam

Lincoln Police say a man recently lost $1,000 to an online apartment lease scam.

On Monday, a 31-year old Lincoln man told police that he responded to a Craigslist ad for an apartment.

The man told officers that the 'seller' had him send $500 for a deposit and $500 for rent.

LPD said the man sent the money but then immediately felt he had been scammed, but he couldn't stop the transaction.

Investigators said the lease agreement had the actual owner's name of the apartment, but other information on the lease was incorrect.

LPD believes it's an overseas scamming operation.

As a warning, LPD said to check for typos in lease agreements, see the apartment in person and meet the 'seller' in person as well.