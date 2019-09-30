Lincoln man finds thousands of fossils

Right here in Lincoln, there's a man who travels all over the state in his free time and has found fossils ranging anywhere from 100 to 100,000 years old.

(Source: KOLN).

And he says recently, he's been coming back with a boat full.

It was 14 years ago when Trent Myers infatuation with fossils began.

"My son and I were playing in my parent's pond one day and he kicked up a vertebra, a bone,” said Trent Myers.

Myers says looking for fossils quickly became an obsession.

And since then, he has found thousands, traveling to southeast parts of Nebraska, Iowa, and sometimes Missouri.

"I can see just a little bit of bone sticking out of the sand in a sand bar, and realize what kind of skull or part of leg bone or whatever,” said Myers.

Video shows just some of the skulls Myers found over the last few weeks.

To find the fossils, he says he canoes or walks through water and pokes at the ground with a shovel.

He can then sometimes see shadows or feel something hard.

It could be a glass bottle, but it could also be a skull.

"It’s just amazing that you can pick this stuff up, and some of it is 100 years old, or 10,000 years old or 50,000 years old,” said Myers.

He says when he comes across something that he doesn’t know, he takes it to Morrill Hall on Nebraska's campus and they help him identify his findings.

And when it comes to finding fossils, he says he only wishes he would have started earlier in his life.

"I love it, this is what I really enjoy doing. Gets me up, gets me active, gets me off of the couch,” said Myers.