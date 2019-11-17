Lincoln man arrested in Iowa for traffic and firearm violations

A Lincoln man is facing charges in Fremont County, Iowa for allegedly driving under the influence while in possession of a handgun.

Taylor Allan Rice, 25, was driving a Chrysler 300 early Sunday morning. At approximately 3:45 a.m. deputies stopped him for a traffic violation near the intersection of Hwy 275 and Hwy 2 near Sidney.

The Fremont County Sheriff's Office said Rice was arrested for Operating While Intoxicated. Authorities said that during the arrest he "was found to be in possession of a handgun within his immediate control."

Rice was also charged with Carrying Weapons While Intoxicated.

He was being held Sunday at the Fremont County Jail on $3,000 bond.