Lincoln man arrested for firing rifle in neighborhood

A report of gunfire in Lincoln Thursday evening led police to Cody Williams, 26, who was eventually jailed facing several firearms charges.

Officers were called to the area of S. 22nd and Washington Street around 5 p.m. where several witnesses had reported hearing a number of gunshots. The witnesses gave a detailed description of the suspect's vehicle that was seen driving off at high speed.

Police said surveillance video corroborated their description and investigators identified Williams as the suspect.

Officers made contact with him shortly after 9 p.m. when he arrived home in his vehicle. Police say they found a .223 rifle in it and five spent .223 casings in Williams' pocket.

Williams was cited and jailed for Discharging a Firearm near a Vehicle or Building and Using a Weapon to Commit a Felony. He was also cited for Unlawful Possession of a Firearm and Possession of Marijuana.

No one was injured during the incident. No damage could be located.