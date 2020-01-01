New Year's Eve house fire in Lincoln was sparked by fireworks

Lincoln Fire and Rescue said a house fire in central Lincoln, just after midnight, was started by fireworks.

According to LFR, fire crews responded to a large fire on the porch of a house at 33rd and R streets minutes after midnight on January 1.

Fire crews were able to quickly put the fire out.

The house is converted into apartments. Five people who were inside at the time made it out safely and no one was injured.

Fire officials said the home sustained fire damage to the porch and heavy smoke damage throughout. The damage is estimated at $30,000.

