Lincoln couple helps decorate White House for Christmas

The decorations at the White House are a tradition enjoyed year after year and this year one Lincoln couple put their own touch on a national spectacle in D.C.

Amber Conroy and her husband applied for the volunteer positions in September and over the weekend they got to help make the White House a winter wonderland.

“My husband is actually in the military and he’s never been to the White House so him walking up and just seeing his face is a memory I’ll never forget,” said Conroy.

The pair applied to volunteer for the task earlier in the fall separately and were both accepted.

“Being selected and decorating the White House is amazing,” said Conroy.

They were assigned to the East Wing, making rose garland and matching First Lady Melania Trump’s theme of “The Spirit of America”.

“A lot of people don’t know that we actually don’t get a story board or anything to go off of,” said Conroy. “We just get what the first lady envisions.”

Conroy says the volunteers came from all over the nation.

“You’re listening to Christmas music and you’re communicating with people of all different kinds of religions and it’s not about who you’re voting for or who you voted for,” said Conroy. “It’s about being kind and together and Christmas magic.”

Conroy says the minute she got home her house started getting the White House treatment for Christmas as well.

“We went to our local stores and bought a whole bunch of lights and garland and our house is insane,” said Conroy. “It looks like the North Pole right now.”

HGTV will air a special later this month on White House decorations, featuring some of Conroy’s work.

