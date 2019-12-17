Lincoln council adds e-cigarettes to ban on indoor smoking

The Lincoln City Council has forbidden vaping in public spaces and work sites, adding e-cigarettes to the city ban on indoor smoking of tobacco products.

The council voted 7-0 for the ordinance Monday. It takes effect in two weeks. The council rejected an attempt to delay implementation so vape shops could seek exemptions.

Sarah Linden is president of the Nebraska Vape Vendors Association, and she argued the ordinance conflates the dangers of smoking cigarettes with vaping. She says vaping is less harmful. Worker safety, cancer prevention, and heart health advocates testified in support of the ordinance.